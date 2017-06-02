With Wonder Woman (out Friday, June 2) set to dominate the box office this summer, it makes sense that the DC comic-book heroine’s aesthetic is everywhere. Who doesn’t want to channel strength and beauty in their day-to-day lives?

With oodles of collaborations hitting the shelves, it was only a matter of time until a Wonder Woman inspired bustier became available to everyone — well, sort of.

For a limited time this summer, Jean-Paul Gaultier’s iconic fragrance Classique is getting a makeover. The classic bust bottle for which the fragrance is known is getting the Wonder Woman treatment, with images of the heroine wearing her signature blue, red and star spangled outfit and golden lasso adorning the packaging.

So what exactly does Wonder Woman smell like? The Classique fragrance has been updated with notes of lemon sorbet, jasmine tea and sugar cane juice added to the original notes of ginger, orange blossom and vanilla. The culmination: a badass scent that’s as strong as it sexy. Think of this fragrance as the subtle way to show off your superhero style.

Classique Wonder Woman Eau Fraiche is available for $90 now at Macy’s.

