Ethan Miller/Getty

Four hairstyles that can each be done in four minutes, flat? Yep, that’s exactly the time it took for Julianne Hough’s tress transformations during the Miss USA Pageant on May 14. And we are totally taking inspiration for quick ‘dos that will get us from cubicle to cocktails all summer long. How did she do it?

Hough worked with stylist Jill Buck of Los Angeles’ Nine Zero One Salon (the spot co-owned by Hough’s BFF and colorist Riawna Capri) for the big night. Buck prepped Hough’s damp hair with MarulaOil Rare Oil 3-in-1 Styling Cream, then blow-dried with a round brush “to set a solid styling base” for a night’s worth of looks. She then enhanced texture by using two barrel sizes of styling wands to create loose, undone waves. (Buck relied on the Neuro Unclipped Styling Rod & Cone.)

First up? A knotted braid that added edge to a chic Monique Lhuillier jumpsuit. Buck parted Hough’s hair down the middle, then gathered it in a low ponytail just off center. Buck created knots by threading black sewing thread throughout the ponytail. The finishing touch: a light coat of oil serum on ends.

Ethan Miller/Getty

Next, for the top knot, Buck quickly cut the thread out of Hough’s hair, then ran a boar-bristle brush through hair to smooth texture. After pulling hair up into a high ponytail, she criss-crossed locks to create a structured top knot. A flexible hairspray sealed the look.

Ethan Miller/Getty

For the elegant updo that perfectly complemented Hough’s burgundy sequined keyhole Thai Nguyen Atelier frock, Buck created a quick side part and secured a low ponytail, leaving a few face-framing pieces free. She divided the pony in two and criss-crossed strands, wrapping around the ends of the ponytail. Buck pinned and spritzed the look with hairspray once again.

The final style? Voluminous waves that matched her cutout Kaufman Franco in sex appeal. With the clock ticking, Buck brushed through hair, then flipped Hough’s part to the opposite side, adding instant oomph. She ran through a drop of primer to help curls hold their shape without heat. Flexible hairspray set the style.

Courtesy Julianne Hough

But Hough’s hair wasn’t the only thing that grabbed attention! Her golden glow and bold brows gave Us #makeupgoals. But what we’re really wild about is the bright pop of candy pink she wore with her top knot. Hough’s makeup pro Spencer Barnes tells Stylish he used Sigma Beauty’s Power Crayon and Lip Eclipse in Sigma Pink.

Courtesy Julianne Hough

Courtesy John Paul Mitchell Systems

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes pic for Stylish, Buck dabs ends with styling oil.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.