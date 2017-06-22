Kaia Gerber Gets the Haircut of Summer 2017

Move over Cindy Crawford, there’s another iconic head of hair in the family! Kaia Gerber got a makeover with some serious #retrovibes on Sunday, June 18, at the Andy LeCompte salon in Los Angeles. The 15-year-old face of Marc Jacobs Beauty inherited her supermodel mom’s luscious head of brown hair, which celebrity stylist Jen Atkin chopped into a modern take on the infamous shaggy ‘do made famous by the likes of Joan Jett, Debbie Harry and more recently, Alexa Chung.

The cut is piecey, layered and wispey at the ends — the perfect makeover for an up-and-coming model like Gerber. Atkin posted a pic of Gerber’s new do to her Instagram on June 18 captioned, “Fresh cut straight out the salon @kaiagerber #jenatkinhair @ModernShag”

Fringe-y haircuts are nothing new to the trend-space. If you recall, Taylor Swift got one in a dramatic and short-lived makeover in 2016, but what keeps this

look fashion-forward is the feathered bangs à la Farrah Fawcett, which Atkin added to frame Gerber’s angelic face. Plus, this revamp of the iconic look is superb for someone who is looking to change up their ‘do and add some easy rock ’n’ roll texture, while still maintaining their length.

Cindy Crawford invented the dramatic hair swoop, and this new style has Us thinking that Gerber just might reinvent the shag in 2017.

