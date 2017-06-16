Keke Palmer has rocked loose long waves, box braids, a pixie and just about every other hairstyle under the sun. But, when the Scream Queens star, 23, shaved her head in May 2017, it was a pretty drastic change. In an interview with Refinery29, the "Wind Up" singer dished on her personal style, her fearless mentality and the real reason why she went for the big chop.

A post shared by K E K E (@keke) on May 20, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

The "Enemiez” singer admitted that she loves to try new things. “ As you can see from my track record … I love finding new versions of myself. It makes me feel super inspired,” she said. In fact, the True Jackson, VP star revealed her newest version of herself in an Instagram post on Thursday, June 15.

“The Original Lean,” Palmer captioned the pic, appear to wear a loose purple shirt with her short hair dyed to match.

The Joyful Noise actress explained to Refinery29 why she made the drastic color change.“I'm in a place in my life where I realized I don't have anything stopping me from expressing myself in any facet, and that makes me happy," she said, adding that for her, style is about self-expression.

As for that infamous chop, Palmer dished that she wanted a fresh start. “My texture has changed quite a bit over the years from all the things I've done to it. I really want to be able to let my hair rest and become it's own thing,” she said, adding that she also really just wanted to be bald.

Clearly, this won’t be the last drastic style change we'll see from Palmer.

