BACKGRID

The downside of short hair is, you guessed it, upkeep. But Kendall Jenner has found a way to work around the outgrowth of her shiny bob.

The 21-year-old Victoria’s Secret model stepped out in L.A. on Sunday, June 25, with her center-parted brunette bob curled under at the ends. The chic haircut grazes Jenner’s shoulders, but with bends at the ends, the look is instantly refreshened — like she just got a trim.

Aside from retro-polish, this easy styling move lends a serious benefit to Jenner’s chop and can be applied to any hair length, whether it is long, mid-length or bobbed like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Jenner’s outfit also gave us retro-vibes. The leggy model rocked a fringed crop top that was reminiscent of a 1920s-style flapper dress and vintage jeans with the new do. All together, the look lent edge to the ladylike polish of Jenner’s curled-under coif. Clearly throwback style is the supermodel method for taking a look next level.

The Adidas spokesmodel has been on a vintage streak, posting numerous photos of herself to her Instagram recently. In one shot posted on May 24, she is pictured rocking a high-waisted candy pink bikini and in a June snapshot she’s wearing a girly gingham two-piece.

Tell Us: Which look do you think Kendall Jenner will re-invent next?

