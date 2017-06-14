Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Looks like Kylie Jenner isn’t the only star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to build a beauty empire — big sister Kim Kardashian is launching her own line, too. Kardashian, 36, cryptically announced her newest foray into the cosmetics industry, KKW Beauty, on Tuesday, June 13.

06.21.17 A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

In an Instagram post, the reality star tagged the new brand’s official account, which linked to a site that says that the launch date is Wednesday, June 21.

This isn’t Kardashian’s first venture into the beauty gambit, though. She recently released a Kylie Cosmetics collaboration aptly called KKW x Kylie. The lip kit was comprised of four signature pinky nudes, for which Kardashian has adopted as a makeup calling card.

The Selfish author also released the Khroma Beauty Line with sisters Khloé and Kourtney, the Kardashian Beauty Hair Collection and her eponymous perfume.

As for the contents of the upcoming and highly-anticipated collection, details are scant. Given that the social media mogul has set the trend for contoured cheekbones, a high-octane glow, larger-than-life lashes and a full brow, it’s safe to assume these elements will be paramount to her upcoming launch.

