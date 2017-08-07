Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Looks like there are new products coming from KKW Beauty this summer. Kim Kardashian’s eponymous beauty brand teased an upcoming product launch in not one, but two Instagram posts — the first on Wednesday, August 2, and the second on Thursday, August 3.

In the first post, which was shared by the brand, Kardashian appears in a photo on set with influencer Desi Perkins rocking her trademark shiny brown hair and signature Kardashian smokey eye. “New product alert! @kimkardashian and @desiperkins on set today filming a tutorial using the NEW product from the #KKWBEAUTY line + Desi’s new product, both coming in August. Can you guess what our new product is? Stay tuned to find out,” read the caption.

On set with these beauties shooting our newest #KKWBEAUTY product. Coming soon! A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

The next day, KKW beauty posted another behind-the-scenes shot to their account showing three models in varying skin tones rocking the slicked-back hairdo made trendy by the Kardashian-Jenner ladies, as well as a very notable sheen and glow. The photo was captioned, “On set with these beauties shooting our newest #KKWBEAUTYproduct. Coming soon!”

While there is no confirmation on what the actual product will be or the exact date it will be released, fans are speculating that the new product could be a highlighting kit, a smokey eye product or even a hair gel.

KKW Beauty launched in June 2017 and the inaugural product, the KKW Beauty Crème Contour and Highlighting Kit, has sold out and been restocked multiple times since.

Tell Us: What do you think the next KKW beauty product will be?

