At this point, if you haven’t yet tried a Kylie lip kit, then you need to get on board ASAP. The 19-year-old has practically taken the beauty universe by storm since the launch of her infamous lipstick in 2015. On May 24, the young beauty tycoon dropped yet another extension of her lippie collection, and we at Stylish think you are going to be obsessed.

Kylie is adding three permanent additions to the Velvet Lip Kit line, available exclusively on her website And the shades? They’re major. Coming down the pipeline are Grape Soda, a rich lavender; Poison Berry, a burgundy red; and Strawberry Cream, a rich pink. Each kit retails at $27 and includes a velvet liquid lipstick and pencil lip liner.

If you aren’t on board yet, get this:The velvet collection is a creamy demi-matte formulation. It imparts a finish that is velvety and smooth, hence the name, but unlike the classic formulation, this one is not ultra-matte. In other words, if you like a little more moisture from your lip product, you might just love these.

Best part? In typical Kylie fashion, you’ll get longwear, awesome shades (purple,if you’re daring!) and comfortable glamour. Into it!

