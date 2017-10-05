Courtesy Lime Crime

Unicorns have officially taken over the beauty world. The latest mythical makeup collection you need to know about is from LimeCrime. Meet the Unicorn Queen Collection, an extension of their broader unicorn-inspired product line dropping on October 10th.



If you’re into highlighting your features with a fairytale-flair, look no further than the new Hi-Lite highlighter palette in Unicorn. The tri-pan contains three nearly-neon sparkly shades: Happyland (a vivid pink), Frolic (lime green) and Daydreamin’ (dayglo violet). Lime Crime has pics of swatches on the product page of the site — and from the looks of things, their glow will be high-impact.



But beyond the highlighting goodies, Lime Crime is also launching three new shades of Diamond Crusher lipglosses (particularly of interest if lippies are your jam), which will retail for $18 each. The palette's three shades are: Meadow (sparkly mint), Unicorn Queen (shimmering violet) and Over the Rainbow (sparkling white). Naturally, these glosses are not only pigmented, but sparkle like crystals — perfect for when you want to really make a stir with your look.



A note for your wallet: If you want to scoop up the entire collection, it will also be bundled for $76 value.



This isn't the only news in the sparkly mythical beauty category — GlamGlow is releasing a glitter face mask for the holidays and Kardashian-approved makeup artist Joyce Bonelli is releasing a glitter face treatment with her Joyce Bonelli Cosmetiques collection in 2018.



If you can't wait until October 10th to get in on the glittery action, there's plenty to keep you busy until then, namely the five Unicorn Hair semi-permanent hair dyes that are available from Lime Crime! So much unicorn beauty, so little time!



