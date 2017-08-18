She’s back! Taraji P. Henson is teaming up with MAC for her second VIVA GLAM Collection and WE can barely contain our excitement over here at Stylish HQ. The Empire actress is giving Us major Diana Ross Vibes in the brand's campaign ads rocking shimmery lips, gilded eye makeup and cascading curls. Loving her lip look? You'll have to wait until the collection launches in September to layer the line's pearl-flecked gold Lip Glass over its frosted copper lipstick (both are $17).



But wait, there's more: MAC VIVA GLAM products support the MAC AIDS Fund, which works with organizations in over 96 countries to combat the HIV/AIDS epidemic and improve the lives of people living with and affected by the disease. One hundred percent of proceeds from every lipstick sale goes to the fund. To date, the campaign has raised more than $460 million dollars.



According to the brand, MAC VIVA Glam product help provide rapid oral HIV tests, a pair of shoes for a child orphaned by AIDS, one week of grocery essentials for a mother and child affected by HIV or two nights in a clean, safe place for one resident living with AIDS. It's a win-win situation — you can look good while doing some good.

VIVA GLAM Taraji P. Henson 2 will be available internationally on September at all MAC locations and online.



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!