Georges De Keerle/Getty

On the 20th Anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, her legacy lives on for good. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s devastating impact on communities in Texas, bespoke luxury accessories designer and friend of the Princess of Wales, Lana Marks, will be auctioning off a bag (originally designed for her late pal) to benefit the American Red Cross's relief efforts for the communities affected by the natural disaster.



The dazzling emerald green Princess Diana top handle handbag, estimated to be worth more than $20,000, is crafted from the finest crocodile and accented with a diamond heart encrusted with 3.22 carats of E color diamonds (225 stones to be exact) individually set by hand in 18k yellow gold.

Marks produces a limited number of Princess Diana Handbags each year and is completely sold out of alligator and crocodile versions of the design in the United States, so the inclusion of this one-of-a-kind accessory in theHeritage Auctions Luxury Accessories Auction on September 26 is a unique opportunity to honor the late royal’s philanthropic legacy.

On the donation of the auction proceeds to the American Red Cross, Marks explained, “Princess Diana was such an excellent person and good friend, and I know she would be thrilled to see us honoring her memory. She was so passionate about helping children around the world, and was active with the Red Cross.” Bids for the Princess Diana Handbag will start at $10,000.



Lana Marks has also designed bespoke bags for the likes of Kate Winslet, Drew Barrymore, Angelina Jolie as well as Jennifer Aniston.

