



Two decades after Princess Diana's untimely and tragic death, she is still a relevant fashion icon — and with good reason. The royal donned some of the most iconic outfits of the 20th century, so it should come as no surprise that not only were two handbags designed and named for her, but that they are still fashionable today.



Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty

The classic Lady Dior bag — the quilted satchel with gold letter hardware — was made popular by the late Princess, who wore the dainty, yet structured handbag to everything from charity events to state visits. Today, the purse is enduringly popular and available for purchase in a number of colors and sizes as an investment piece that you can rest assured will never date.



Princess Diana was also often seen sporting the Ferragamo Lady D chain-strap designs, wearing the cross-body style throughout the ‘90s. The bag famously has the Ferragamo clasp, with a chain-strap ornamenting the structured clutch. The royal sported the bag in neutral shades and in bright colors — even wearing a kelly green version to match her suit and shoes in 1993.



Tim Graham/Getty

While both styles have been updated and revamped by their respective storied fashion houses, they are still available today. The common thread between them? They are equal parts functional and elegant and most importantly, proof of Princess Diana’s enduring taste and influence on style nearly twenty years after her passing.



Tell Us: What do you think of Princess Diana’s namesake bags?

