The life of a supermodel has its perks — among them is being beach ready at a moment’s notice. So, when Sara Sampaio shares her beach bag secrets, take note. Us Weekly sat down with the Moroccanoil celebrity beauty ambassador to get her beauty tips, tricks and secrets to getting beach ready in a minute flat, and more.

For a jet-setting model who spends a great deal of time getting glam, Sampaio, 25, is easy-going with her beauty routine. “I believe less is definitely more,” she says, adding that when she’s at the beach, she doesn’t wear makeup, instead opting for just sunscreen. "I wear skin-clogging makeup all the time, so when I’m at the beach, I like to let my skin breath and just wear Moroccanoil Sun SPF 30 face lotion,” she explains.

This minimal approach also extends to Sampaio’s beach bag. The Victoria’s Secret Angel notes, “The only beauty essential I really carry with me to the beach is lip balm. I used to get home and my lips would be dry and sore because they were burnt.” She added that people don’t realize that you can get sunburns on your lips, so the fact that Moroccanoil’s new Lip Balm has SPF 20 has made it her beach-bag necessity.

No stranger to strutting her stuff in a bikini, Sampaio says that she prefers to be consistent with her fitness and nutrition plan, as opposed to rushing to be beach ready a week before a shoot. “I think it’s healthier to not deprive myself, and not to rush to get ready for the beach either. One night I’ll have a burger, but that means the next day I’ll have a fish and vegetables for a meal,” she tells Us.

As for her workouts, Sampaio says she likes to do SLT and Pilates to stay toned. “ I prefer workouts that use my own body resistance, instead of doing something more high impact like boot camp.”

Given her high-profile career, Sampaio spends a great deal of time getting professionally primped, but like the rest of Us, there are parts of her routine that get her down. “I hate getting my nails done. It’s like one hour of my life that I can’t get back.” Instead, of a mani-pedi, the beauty opts for trimmed, bare nails.

The same thing applies to the brunette beauty’s skincare routine. To keep her skin clear and baby soft, Sampaio swears by cleansing, serum and an oil. “People really dry out their skin and they don’t realize your skin needs oil to glow,” she says.

There are some splurges in Sampaio’s pared down routine,though, namely SK-II masks. “They’re expensive, but so effective. Sometimes my boyfriend likes to do them with me.” These masks have a cult-following for their moisturizing and toning effect and are great to use after a flight when skin is parched.

The key to looking like a supermodel? Less is more. At least if you’re Sara Sampaio.

