Some wear their heart on their sleeve, but Selena Gomez wears hers on her feet. The 25-year-old princess of pop just stepped out in sneakers designed by her man, The Weeknd. The pair have been going steady for quite some time and this display is uncharacteristically subtle for a relationship filled with PDA.



While traveling during the weekend of August 25, the “Fetish” singer snapped a few pictures with her assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus, who posted photos to her Instagram account. In the shots, Gomez (as well as Mingus) were wearing the Parallel sneaker-boot hybrids from The Weeknd’s collaboration with Puma. Also pictured were the coordinating t-shirts and joggers from Cotton citizen that the pop star and her assistant rocked for the ultimate travel athleisure look. The “Same Old Love” singer has been known to rock The Weeknd tour merchandise on multiple occasions, but this is the first time she has stepped out in her boyfriend’s designs.



In a separate snapshot from the trip, The Weeknd posted a pic wearing his designs as well — and Gomez’s feet are clearly in the frame too. The couple that athleisures together, stays together!



Karwai Tang/WireImage

Unfortunately, the sneakers in question totally sold out right after the collection dropped, but according to Puma’s website, a new collection is expected on October 26 — perfect for everyone who wants to get in on the matching couples sneaker action.

