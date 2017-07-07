BACKGRID

Stella Maxwell is crimping our style — literally. Leave it to the 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel to prove that crimped hair can still hold up in 2017.

Between being spotted around Paris with her girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, and strutting down the runway for the 2017 Fall Couture shows, Maxwell has mastered the art of taking her high-fashion hair the street-style route. Following the Fendi Couture Fall 2017 show in Paris on Wednesday, July 5, Maxwell rocked her flaxen locks crimped at the top and straight from the mid-lengths onward, with a deep side part that gave serious rock 'n' roll vibes.

Peter White/Getty

As opposed to uniform texture, this finger-raked look is totally unexpected, refreshing the early-aughts trend and keeping it from looking dated. Maxwell paired the unraveled hair look with a leather jacket, geometric shades and a vintage Ramones top for an updated take on “day after the disco.”

Veteran hairstylist Sam McKnight crafted the hair for the Fendi show, sending models down the runway with crimped hair at the crown (created pre-show with half-finished braids), tying their strands in a half-up ethereal confection. But post-show, the model deconstructed the look with supermodel prowess.

Maxwell has done the impossible. She made couture and crimped hair wearable

