Brown-eyed girls, rejoice! Not only is brown the most common eye color in the world?, but there are also tons of options when it comes to choosing makeup shades that will highlight what nature gave you. Don’t believe Us? Just watch the video above!

Stylish tapped celebrity makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor to fill us in on the shades he uses on his brown-eyed clients (like SNL’s Sasheer Zamata and supermodel Jourdan Dunn).



Picks include the slightly obvious (hello, bronze) and the super dramatic (whoa, robin’s egg blue, who knew?!).

And it’s not just about the shades themselves — Sotomayor shared pro moves that really make brown eyes pop in each. Watch the video above for every tip and trick!





