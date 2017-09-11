Victoria Beckham Reinvented No-Makeup Makeup at NYFW 2018

JP Yim/Getty

It was all about easy beauty at the Victoria Beckham Spring Summer 2018 New York Fashion Week show on Sunday, September 10. The look, which focused on fresh, natural skin was described by Beckham as “soft, yet also strong” and “simple, but full of confidence.” It also featured to-die-for skin gloss, lips with a hint of color and full, youthful lashes — the ultimate no-makeup makeup.



JP Yim/Getty

Naturally, the beauty look was created with products from Beckham’s second capsule collection with Estee Lauder and reflects the designer’s unique and feminine style. If you’re looking to up your natural beauty game, you’re in luck, because you don’t need to be a pro to achieve the look, just a few key products.



To start, apply Morning Aura Illuminating Creme to a freshly washed place, and follow with a thin layer of Estee Lauder Double Wear Light Makeup to even skin tone. Then, brighten eyes by lining the inner lower water line with Victoria Beckham x Estee Lauder Eye Kajal in Vanille. Next, apply the collection’s Eye Ink Mascara to the upper lashes for a full, fluttery appearance.



Next, swipe on The Victoria Beckham x Estee Lauder Matte Lipstick in Burnished Rose, but keep the lip natural by blotting immediately after for a worn-in and ultra-kissable effect. As we all know, effortless makeup is never really finished if it’s lacking glow — so give yourself dewy and youthful radiance by tapping Aura Gloss on the cheekbones for lust-worthy skin that glimmers (without shimmer).



Finally, dust the Eye Metal Eyeshadow in Blonde Gold on the center of the eyelids to open the eye and brighten your gaze. And there you have it, the recipe for barely there, yet beautifying makeup a la Victoria Beckham.



