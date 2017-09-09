Harper’s Bazaar kicked off New York Fashion Week Friday, September 8, with a star-studded event at the Plaza Hotel to celebrate ICONS by Carine Roitfeld. Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were among the A-List stars in attendance, who mingled and sipped on Belvedere Vodka cocktails and Kim Crawford Wines. The model and reality TV star was also honored with the Fashion Icon of the Decade award at the 2017 Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel.