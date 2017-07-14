Eye do! He may be known for curating Adele’s signature retro cat-eye (and the fab bouffant!), but makeup artist Michael Ashton has more tricks up his sleeve. As Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Global Artistry Ambassador, Ashton visited the Us Weekly offices to show Us the brand’s fall launches, including six new “eye-conic” eyeshadow palettes, which each contain seven shades in four distinct textures meant to be layered like a high-fashion look.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in Three Shakes, $28, marcjacobsbeauty.com

Ashton gave Us a sneak peek into Fall’s hottest multilayered smoky eye trend, creating a rust and burgundy look on Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg. Watch the video above to see every step of the look come to life and hear the London-based makeup artist’s pro tips and tricks – and a couple of behind-the-scenes secrets about Adele’s glam prep!

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Scandalust, $49, marcjacobsbeauty.com

If you’ve ever wondered how to keep your eye makeup from creasing and smudging, Ashton shares his trick for prepping lids. If Adele’s look can last through emotional crooning under hot lights, we know he’s on to something!

He also shows Us how to layer shades and textures in the new Scandalust palette to heighten dimension.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, $26, marcjacobsbeauty.com

As for lashes, Ashton shared his pro trick for thickening lashes without a spider-y effect using Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara.

Check out the full tutorial in the video above!

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Laquer Lipgloss in 346 Rah-Rah, $28, marcjacobsbeauty.com