Love is a kiss — and Kendall! Elle King just dropped her new single Wild Love and Kendall Jenner can’t get enough of it. The supermodel, and face of Estée Lauder, just posted a video on her Instagram teasing a short film that launched today on esteelauder.com, where she steals hearts — and Elle King’s voice — singing Wild Love.

In the film, Jenner, 21, lounges around dejected after friends (including King!) leave her house a mess post-party. She finds her voice via a swipe of matte red lipstick — Estée Lauder’s new Pure Color Love Lipstick formula, obviously — in shade Bar Red. She then prances around her house singing and dancing wearing various shades of lipstick, including a gorgeous deep plum with little other makeup.

Courtesy Estee Lauder

Estée Lauder Pure Color Love Lipstick in Bar Red, $22, esteelauder.com

At the end of the video, King, 27, tells the supermodel to give her back her voice, saying “you’ve got enough going on.” Truer words were never spoken, Jenner is just wrapping up fashion week, walking the runways of New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Dave Benett/Getty

She also partnered with Love Magazine editor-in-chief Katie Grand to select and photograph the winner of the magazine’s #LoveMe17 competition. At the party for the event, where she hung with fellow catwalkers Bella Hadid, Justine Skye and Lily Donaldson, she wore a bold red gloss proving that even IRL she rocks hot lips!



Stylish has the exclusive reveal of the full length digital ad campaign for Pure Color Love Lipstick — check it out above, and tell Us what you think!