Exclusive
Stop Everything: Behati Prinsloo Just Spilled Her...
TOP 5
STORIES
Exclusive
Stop Everything: Behati Prinsloo Just Spilled Her...
Fashion News
Sofia Vergara’s Latest Gig Is an Underwear Co. That...
style Patrol
Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence and More Free the Nipple
Swim Style
Gina Rodriguez Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday With a Sexy...
Celebrity Style
Shop the Best Picks From Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Collection
style Patrol
Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence and more celebs have gone sans bras in an effort to promote quality, empowerment or just in the name of fashion. Scroll through to take a look at who else has decided to free the nipple.