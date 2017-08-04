TOP 5

STORIES

Get the Look

Beyonce's Flawless Summer Date Night Dress — Shop the Look

By Talia Ergas
5
BACKGRID

Beyoncé served Us the perfect summer date night outfit when she went out for sushi with husband Jay-Z in West Hollywood on Wednesday, August 2. Her Alexis balloon-sleeve dress was sexy, flirty and overall 100. Want to copycat Queen Bey's flawless style? Stylish rounded up the exact mini, which is a bit on the pricey side, and four more affordable options to shop the look! 