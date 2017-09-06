TOP 5

STORIES

Editor's Picks

Shop These Combat Boots to Rock the Look Like Kaia Gerber This Fall

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
7
BACKGRID

Whether Kaia Gerber is dressing her combat boots down for a casual lunch in jeans and a crop top, or rocking them with stylish mini dresses for a night out, the model prodigy has proven that these shoes are made for walking right into fall. Check out the curated-by-Stylish guide to combat boots so you can add edge to your look à la Kaia Gerber.