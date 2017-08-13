Teen Choice Awards
The teen scene's finest! Zendaya, Rita Ora, Millie Bobby Brown and more celebrities hit the Teen Choice Awards' red carpet in style at the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13. Scroll through for the most memorable fashion of the night!