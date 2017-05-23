TOP 5

Blue Eyeshadow Is the It-Beauty Trend This Spring

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
We’re hitting the part of spring where everyone is into bright colors. It just so happens that the easiest way to add some color to your look is to reach for some blue makeup to embellish your eyes and give your everyday look a bold twist.Take a page out of these five celebrities’ beauty books and grab some blue eyeshadow to frame your eyes, in a fresh take on 80s beauty. 