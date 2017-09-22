Fashion Week
See All of the Stars at the Versace Fashion Show
Fashion Week
The star power at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week was off the charts on Thursday, September 22. While Donatella Versace closed the show with a slew of ‘90s supermodels and icons, she featured all of the current It girls during her runway presentation, which was a tribute to her late brother Gianni Versace.
The models wore Pat McGrath Labs Mothership II: Sublime Palette ($125) and LUST: LuxeTrance in Donatella ($38), a nod to the beloved designer and friend on the night of Versace’s 25h Anniversary show.
See all of the stars who walked in the Versace show below!