TOP 5

STORIES

VMAs 2017

VMAs 2017: Every Outfit Katy Perry Wore While Hosting the Show

By Talia Ergas
9
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The 2017 MTV VMAs were all about the music — and for the host, Katy Perry, the night was equally about the fashion! The "Swish, Swish" singer, 32, wore a number of show-stopping looks, from a glamorous gown to a Game of Thrones-inspired costume. See all her best outfits
 below!