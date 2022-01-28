Best CBD Oil for Anxiety & Depression

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

In our current climate, cases of stress and anxiety are on the rise. These are uncomfortable conditions that nobody wants to live with. There are prescription medications that calm down the anxiety storm. However, not everyone is comfortable with these forms of medicine. There are many non-invasive ways to battle anxiety, and one such method is through the use of hemp products.

Hemp-derived CBD products alleviate stress and anxiety and promote overall relaxation. Cannabidiol (CBD) oils, in particular, have taken center stage to combat a lot of issues that include restless sleep, depression, chronic pain relief, and anxiety. Many countries worldwide, including the U.S., have legalized CBD, which proves its efficacy and health benefits.

With the growing popularity of full-spectrum CBD oil, there is now an apparent flood in the market for them. Choosing the best CBD oil for anxiety can be daunting and confusing. But, you are in excellent hands now because we have done all of the research on the best CBD oil for anxiety. Simply scroll through our expert guide that will help you make an informed decision.

Top 5 Best CBD Oil for Anxiety in 2022:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Oil to Reduce Anxiety; Editor’s Pick BudPop – Most Potent CBD Tinctures for Anxiety & Stress Hollyweed CBD – Top Online CBD Brand for CBD Oil, Tinctures Cheef Botanicals – Strongest CBD Oil for Depression FAB CBD – Wide Variety of CBD Oils & Hemp Oil

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Oil to Reduce Anxiety; Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness is a brand that holds the philosophy that, “Nature holds the key to wellness.” The brand’s primary goal is to harness the healing properties of the hemp plant and ensure its availability to everyone. Exhale Wellness believes everyone deserves access to natural, alternative medicine that encourages overall wellbeing. It also aims to spread awareness of the therapeutic qualities of hemp so individuals consider the holistic approach when it comes to taking care of their bodies and minds.

Exhale Wellness combines high-grade CBD with nutritious superfood oils to produce some of the most beneficial CBD oils on the market. Based in Los Angeles, California, the CBD company has partnered with certified hemp farms in Colorado to provide fine-quality CBD oils. Every product is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free. Furthermore, they do not have artificial colors and flavors. Exhale Wellness is a brand with decades of experience in the organic food market, so it is reliable for holistic health.

All Exhale CBD products are third-party lab tested to ensure quality and accuracy in the formulation. The brand offers full-spectrum CBD oil in a 30ml glass dropper bottle. It is available in two strengths of 600mg and 1,200mg.

Highlights

High-Quality Hemp: Exhale collaborates with certified hemp farms in Colorado to procure their hemp. The organic hemp undergoes sustainable cultivation and is grown under strict guidelines to ensure the quality remains high standard. The company also ensures natural extracts are extracted via the CO2 process. Also, there are no added preservatives or unnecessary additives in their formulations.

Rapid Effects: Exhale Wellness’ CBD oils are reputable for their fast effects. These oils deliver the necessary calming effect to help with anxiety, no matter which potency you choose. What is most noted is the calming effects that do not make you tired and the effects that help you focus.

Subscription Service: The Exhale Wellness team offers their customers a subscription service, which will ensure you receive a consistent dose of CBD oil. An added benefit is that subscribers receive an additional 25% off of every purchase.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

Pros

Premium-quality CBD oil

Potent and rapid effect

Subscription service offered

30-day money-back guarantee

Free U.S. shipping

Vegan-friendly

Cons

Only available online

#2. BudPop – Most Potent CBD Tinctures for Anxiety & Stress

BudPop is the brainchild of a team of CBD researchers and young hemp farmers. Their goal was to provide natural alternatives to prescription medication that may have undesirable side effects. Overall, they strictly adhere to the established norms that are in place for the legal cannabis market. They only use organic agriculture and the advised CO2 extraction method for their CBD oils.

The BudPop founders wanted to contribute to the whole process of CBD product creation. Therefore, they researched areas from hemp seeds to hemp cultivation, wholesale, product packaging, and benefits to the customer. The founders visited several hemp farms and collaborated with hemp farmers to get a deeper look into the CBD oil market. BudPop’s CBD oils come from sustainable hemp farms in Nevada.

People trust BudPop mainly because of its transparency, as the brand’s website includes a section for their third-party lab test results. Customers can quickly look through these without figuring out where to find them.

BudPop’s CBD oils come in two flavors — Natural and Peppermint. Additionally, the brand chose to supply customers with one strength of 1,500mg per bottle. Customers particularly enjoy BudPop’s CBD oils because there is anxiety alleviation assurance given the one consistent and high potency. Their formulation consists of hemp-derived CBD, organic coconut oil, water, sucralose, natural terpenes, and natural peppermint oil.

Highlights

Clear Labels: BudPop’s CBD oils have standout ingredient labels, where every single component is listed out. What is particularly commendable is the use of coconut oil as the carrier oil. BudPop highlights ‘COCONUT’ on the ingredients list, creating a sense of transparency and saving those who may be allergic.

Full-Spectrum Formulation: BudPop’s CBD oil formulation is full-spectrum and is particularly known for its calming and easily ingestible properties. It is still federally compliant because it contains less than 0.3% THC.

Fast and Free Shipping: BudPop understands the anticipation that comes with wanting to battle your anxiety, which is why they offer fast and free shipping for their customers. You will receive email notifications tracking your product until the arrival date.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop

Pros

Discount on first order

Discounts for the disabled, veterans, and military personnel

Comprehensive ingredients list

Effective for calming

Fast and free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available on the brand’s official website

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Top Online CBD Brand for CBD Oil, Tinctures

Hollyweed CBD is a brand made up of a team of individuals who have experience specifically in the medical cannabinoid market. The brand aims for the overall achievement of wellness through its hemp products. The Hollyweed team launched their brand when they noticed a lack of transparency and consistency within the CBD market. They wanted to change that by promoting trust with their customers through the efficacy of their CBD oil products. Hollyweed CBD promotes the six pillars of wellness, which include physical, spiritual, intellectual, emotional, social, and environmental.

Moreover, Hollyweed uses the C02 extraction method to manufacture its CBD oils, which are then infused with pure hemp seed oil. Hollyweed consistently sends its CBD oil products out for third-party lab testing to ensure transparency with customers. This testing assures customers that their products are effective.

Hollyweed’s CBD oil instructions state that customers can consume one or more dropper vials twice a day. The CBD oils are available in four strengths of 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 3,000mg.

Highlights

Nutrient-Rich: Hollyweed’s CBD oil is known to be a nutrient-rich superfood that provides Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids. If you are vegan, it will provide you with a reliable protein source while also decreasing your anxiety. The hemp oil used in this formulation has a particularly earthy flavor, so you will know it is pure.

Positive Customer Experience: Hollyweed’s full-spectrum CBD oil appears to be the most popular among customers because of its potency. Customers noted how they started feeling the desired result toward their stress and anxiety without having to wait too long.

Attractive Packaging: Hollyweed’s sleek white packaging appears enticing for customers and makes the CBD oil look clean and sophisticated. In addition to that, customers appreciate how comprehensive and informative Hollyweed’s website describes the CBD oil products.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD

Pros

Full ingredient transparency

Third-party lab tested for quality assurance

Multiple potency options available

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only full-spectrum option available

#4. Cheef Botanicals – Strongest CBD Oil for Depression

With over 20 years of experience in organic foods, Cheef Botanicals trusts that they can also deliver organic and reliable CBD oil products. They have an excellent reputation for educating their customers on natural alternatives. The brand is the direct manufacturer of all of its products; therefore, customers have access to those responsible for every single component of the CBD products. Cheef Botanicals aims to provide clean CBD oils that focus on CBD without any other additions, and they partnered with certified hemp farms in Colorado to achieve this.

Cheef Botanicals’ CBD oils are non-GMO, vegan, cruelty-free, and do not contain any flavors or preservatives. The company also ensures its CBD oils are free from harmful chemicals, herbicides, and pesticides. The four different strengths of CBD oil offered include 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 3,000mg. The packaging consists of a sleek glass dropper, indicating proper dosage amounts.

Cheef Botanicals ensures they achieve their unique, effective, and guilt-free CBD oils through an extensive and rigorous research and development stage. They also have third-party lab test results available for customers who would like to review them.

Highlights

No Artificial Flavors or Ingredients: To maintain the authenticity of their CBD oils, Cheef Botanicals does not offer any other flavors. This allows customers to add the CBD oil to their beverages or food.

Effects of Full-Spectrum CBD Oil: Being full-spectrum, Cheef Botanicals’ CBD oils have all of the beneficial components of the hemp plant. With Cheef Botanicals’ unique formulation, customers can experience a potent CBD oil with a variety of beneficial properties.

Discount Options: Since Cheef Botanicals’ CBD oils come in four different potencies and different sizes, there are offers if you buy them in bundles. Furthermore, you get to save 30% if you subscribe for a timely order.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals

Pros

Free shipping throughout the U.S.

Subscription option available

30-day money-back guarantee

Vegan-friendly

All-natural ingredients

Cons

Limited CBD oil options

#5. FAB CBD – Wide Variety of CBD Oils & Hemp Oil

FAB CBD is a brand that surfaced in 2017 with the mission of creating intentional and genuine products that would guarantee a wholesome lifestyle for their customers. The brand has an excellent reputation among CBD enthusiasts for having pure and potent CBD products that genuinely do what they say they are going to do.

FAB CBD’s oils design full-spectrum blends and contain less than the required legal THC limit of 0.3%. Their CBD oil is sourced from organically grown hemp plants from Colorado. Furthermore, FAB CBD uses the highly preferred CO2 extraction method to ensure CBD oil purity.

The brand has a selection of five CBD oil flavors — Mint, Citrus, Berry, Vanilla, and Natural. Four different CBD strengths are also available in 30ml bottles. The strengths are 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 2,400mg. FAB CBD guarantees each CBD oil bottle has a year-long shelf-life. The brand also guarantees fresh CBD products because the oils are made to order.

The brand does disclaim that their CBD oils vary in appearance slightly from batch to batch because they are pure and free from any harmful chemicals. Furthermore, FAB CBD has accessible third-party lab test results for customers who want to read through them before purchasing.

Highlights

Easy Instructions: Customers do not have to worry about taking the correct dose. There is no need for extra measuring tools because visible measurement markers are provided on the droppers. All of the droppers are said to hold 1ml of CBD oil, and simple, comprehensive instructions are also clearly written on the bottle.

Customers Have CBD Oil Options: With five different flavors to choose from, customers have the opportunity to select CBD oils they can handle ingesting. There is also the natural option for those customers who do not want any distractions in their CBD oils or who wish to add it to a beverage.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of FAB CBD

Pros

Pure, potent, and effective CBD products

Transparent and affordable pricing

Made to order

Good customer service

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Free shipping only offered on orders totaling $99 or more

How We Made This List of the Best CBD Oils for Anxiety

We made this list through thorough online research for the most recommended CBD tincture brands that primarily focus on anxiety. Then, we collected information on around ten CBD oil brands and examined them in more detail. In addition, we checked which CBD brands had extensive brand information and detailed customer reviews to get a clearer picture of what they were each about. We then verified what research these brands used to formulate their CBD products and meticulously sifted through and added up customer feedback. After this, we narrowed our list down to just five of the best CBD oils for anxiety. One should note that CBD oils also benefit the testosterone levels in the body.

Factors We Considered:

When narrowing down our list, we used a rigorous set of guidelines and focused on the following areas:

Brand Reputation: We needed to make sure the brands we chose had a genuine track record of producing reliable products. We carried out brand reputation audits that assessed their mentions, trends, and events, using the company name. We used a reliable social monitoring system called Brandwatch to achieve accurate results.

CBD Oil Sourcing: To determine CBD oil’s quality, look at the sourcing and extraction methods. We made sure to select brands that use the CO2 extraction process. This is a safe method, as it eliminates the chance of leaving behind any toxic contaminants. Additionally, we found that the safest CBD oils are from hemp authority-certified areas. These areas ensure mandatory, accredited lab testing for any toxic materials.

Third-Party Lab Testing: In order to ensure the pure CBD oil’s credibility and efficacy in reducing anxiety, it is beneficial to test them by independent labs that have no stake in the brand. We ranked those who had transparent evidence and easily accessible reports highly.

Customer Experience: One way to determine a brand’s credibility in delivering what they claim is through customer reviews. So, we went through many customer experience reports. After that, we noted down the percentage of customers who noticed anxiety reduction after consistently using the CBD oil products.

What You Should Know When Buying CBD Oil for Anxiety Disorders

As CBD oils become increasingly popular, more brands are emerging in the CBD industry. This industry overflow allows some brands to cut corners to get their CBD products ahead of the curve. Therefore, some products may not be genuine or may use backdoor methods to get their products out. Remember that just because a bottle has a ‘CBD oil’ label does not mean it is the real deal. Of course, just like the ones we have mentioned above, there are genuine and effective CBD oil products available, and we want to make sure you get the quality you deserve.

When purchasing a CBD oil to help with anxiety disorders, you should make sure to look into the following:

Learn the Difference Between “Full-Spectrum,” “Broad Spectrum,” and “CBD Isolate”

When shopping for CBD oils, you will encounter these three terms. It is important to know what they mean because you do not want to end up buying the wrong CBD tincture for your needs.

Full-spectrum CBD oil comprises all of the natural cannabinoids (including 0.3% THC), flavonoids, and terpenes that are part of the industrial hemp plant. Essentially, it is the least processed form of CBD because it contains all of the hemp plant material. Full-spectrum is suggested to be the most beneficial form of CBD oil because the terpenes and cannabinoids are said to work collaboratively to magnify each other’s benefits.

Broad-spectrum CBD oil, often confused with full-spectrum, differs only because it does not contain THC. Broad-spectrum CBD oil can provide the same benefits as full-spectrum, and it is the preference for those who may get regularly drug tested at work. It can also benefit those who may be particularly sensitive to THC.

As the name suggests, CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD, and it does not contain any of the additional cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes. After the CBD oil extraction from hemp plants, it goes through a filtering process to leave you with pure CBD oil and absolutely nothing else. CBD isolate has a lighter taste than the other versions, with all of the plant materials removed. The only issue is that it may not be as potent because of the lack of different plant materials that work together to maximize the benefits.

Know the Source

Before purchasing, it is essential to know the source of the hemp the CBD is derived from. Ensure the hemp is both responsibly and sustainably grown. It is advised to buy CBD oil locally because you can verify its production. Additionally, make sure the CBD oil is non-GMO and organic. It is also crucial to go through the third-party lab test results to ensure the oil you purchase aligns with the product claims.

Reputable CBD brands will make their independent lab test results accessible through Certificates of Analysis (COAs). Before purchasing a CBD oil, compare the COA with the product label and the product claims on their website. It helps if you verify whether the product includes the stated amount of CBD and THC that it claims it does, as well as any other unnecessary ingredients that are notable.

Read the Ingredients List

You would rather purchase CBD oil free from unnecessary additives like artificial colorings, flavorings, and harmful preservatives. CBD oils with extremely long ingredient lists are a red flag. It is better to look for CBD oil products that focus on natural ingredients and use high-quality carrier oils, such as organic hemp seed oil.

Different Potencies

Potencies of CBD oils vary because every individual has different needs. Some people may want a powerful effect, and some just want a subtle effect. The full-spectrum CBD oil potencies are indicated in milligrams (mg). There is limited research on which strengths are suitable for specific conditions, but as with anything else, it is advisable to start with a lower potency and build up slowly to find your appropriate dose. Everyone has different metabolisms and levels of tolerance, which plays a part in which strength is best for you. For stress and generalized anxiety disorder, you should generally take a low strength while on the go and just top-up when you need it.

FAQs: CBD Oil Tinctures for Anxiety & Stress

Q1. Is CBD oil legal to purchase?

CBD oil derived from hemp, with a THC level of less than 0.3%, is federally legal. However, it may be illegal under specific state laws. CBD oil derived from marijuana, however, is illegal. Therefore, it is best to ensure the CBD oil you purchase is purely from the hemp plant if you plan to stay out of trouble. It should be noted, though, that full-spectrum CBD oil can produce a false-positive test for toxicology tests for marijuana, even with a low THC level of 0.3%. If you need regular testing, it is good to bear this in mind.

Q2. How do I use CBD oil?

Most CBD oils come in bottles with droppers, and it may confuse some on how to dispense them. You first squeeze the rubber top of the dropper, then release it while the dropper is still inside the bottle. This action allows the oil’s suction into the dropper, usually half-full. Note that although it appears half-full in the dropper, this is considered a full dropper. After that, dispense the oil right into your mouth. You can also put it under the tongue and keep it there for about 30 seconds to one minute, as this method is a highly efficient way for CBD ingestion. It is advised to avoid touching the dropper to your mouth or tongue directly to limit any bacteria going back into the bottle. It also makes sure the quality of your CBD oil remains intact.

Q3. Can anyone use CBD oil?

Generally, most anyone can use CBD oil. You do not have to be an athlete, a holistic health guru, or anything specific to be able to take CBD oil. As a human with a body, you also have an endocannabinoid system, which CBD works with. You, however, have to be of legal age to consume CBD oil, and there are some exceptions as to who can use it, which we will discuss soon.

Q4. Does CBD oil have any side effects?

Many people can tolerate CBD oil, and it is not known to induce any side effects, provided you take the correct dosage. Overdosing is also quite unlikely. The most adverse impact that could happen is feeling nauseous if you take CBD oil for anxiety disorders in huge quantities. However, you will experience this effect from ingesting too much of anything. Although rare, there may be some other possible side effects you can look out for. These include appetite change, diarrhea, slight mood swings, dizziness, drowsiness, and dry mouth.

Q5. How long does CBD oil take to work?

There is no exact timeframe because people are different. Some people notice immediate results from CBD oil, and others may take longer. It all depends on how your body metabolizes it. Being consistent in taking CBD oil for anxiety disorders is the best way to tell which potency and dosage works for you. So, it is best to take this into account if you are just beginning to take CBD oil.

Q6. What is the ‘entourage effect’?

The entourage effect is the proposed concept that the more hemp plant components present in a CBD oil, the more they maximize each other’s effects. This entourage effect is why some people prefer to purchase full-spectrum CBD oils with the most compounds found in the hemp plant.

Q7. Can you get high from taking full-spectrum CBD oil?

CBD does not have any psychoactive properties that make you ‘high.’ It is often confused with THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid that gives you the ‘high’ sensation. CBD products must adhere to no more than 0.3% THC in formulations, which is a safe percentage that avoids any psychoactive effects. For CBD products that include 0.3% THC, it is not enough to make you intoxicated, so you will not need to worry about that. However, do stick to THC-free CBD oils if you are regularly subjected to drug tests.

Q8. Are CBD oil and hemp seed oil the same thing?

These two, which can be mistaken, are not the same thing. Hemp seed oil is the fatty oil found in industrial hemp seeds. You grind the seeds until the oil is left, so the extraction process is pretty simple. People can sometimes refer to CBD oil and hemp seed oil as the same thing, but they should not be confused. Compared to CBD, hemp seed oil contains far fewer cannabinoids. Hemp seed oil is high in Omega 3, 6, and 9 and vitamin E, has various uses in skincare, food, and supplements, and is also a CBD oil carrier.

On the other hand, CBD is a chemical compound that is found in the hemp plant. It is extracted from many hemp plant parts, whereas hemp oil is extracted from the seeds alone. In addition, the best CBD oil for anxiety needs to go through a complex extraction process before use.

Q9. Who is prohibited from using CBD oil?

Seeing as CBD oils are natural and harmless, no specific person is exempted from using them. Of course, underage individuals cannot buy or consume CBD oils. However, if you have serious health conditions and are under strict medication, it would be best to consult with your doctor before taking CBD oil. It is unlikely that CBD reacts with medicine. However, this is an assumption, so it is better to be safe than sorry.

Conclusion – Best CBD Oil for Anxiety & Depression

Constantly dealing with stress and anxiety disorders is never easy. The current way of dealing with anxiety is through using pure CBD oils. Information is abundant online on CBD oil, where it comes from, and how to use it. Therefore, there is not much harm in trying CBD oil, provided you choose high-quality CBD products.

Speaking of quality, there are guidelines that you must follow to ensure you get the best CBD oil for anxiety. There are a lot of counterfeit CBD companies out there. So, ensure your product is third-party lab tested and the hemp comes from organic farms. Furthermore, look out for customer reviews and stay away from products with a lot of negative feedback.

We understand that different CBD products work for different people. That is why we included a palatable range of CBD products with specific highlighted qualities so you can get the best CBD oil for anxiety.