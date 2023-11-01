Once you test out and see BetterMe’s approach to health and wellness, it shouldn’t surprise you that over 150 million people are now on the BetterMe: Health Coaching app.

Providing users with a full-body approach to wellness, BetterMe not only helps users in their fitness efforts but also touches on everything from your mental health and stress management techniques to your hydration and step count.

It’s the all-in-one approach to fully achieving the vibrant health you’ve always dreamed of.

And, if that’s not enough, don’t forget that BetterMe offers step-by-step plans for all fitness levels and dietary preferences.

Essentially, it’s a personalized, holistic wellness tool right at your fingertips.

Sound good? Let’s chat about what you can expect when you download the BetterMe: Health Coaching App.

What Is BetterMe?

BetterMe is a company that offers personalized holistic wellness solutions to people of different ages, backgrounds, and fitness levels. Diversity, equity, and inclusivity are core values, meaning there is truly something for everyone at BetterMe.

The BetterMe: Health Coaching App makes the convenience of personalized wellness attainable for anyone, anywhere in the world.

Simply take the quiz, and receive a personalized plan based on your specific needs.

The app provides you with:

Personalized meal plans: Vegetarian, vegan, keto, paleo — you name it, and BetterMe: Health Coaching App has a plan for it

Vegetarian, vegan, keto, paleo — you name it, and BetterMe: Health Coaching App has a plan for it Thousand of workouts for any fitness level: Including chair yoga, dancing, yoga, HIIT, barre, boxing, and so much more!

Including chair yoga, dancing, yoga, HIIT, barre, boxing, and so much more! Low-impact options: So you can get your workout done even on those days when your knees, back, or joints are giving you a hard time

So you can get your workout done even on those days when your knees, back, or joints are giving you a hard time Disability-friendly plans: With chair yoga and pilates, BetterMe provides workouts that are accessible for all

With chair yoga and pilates, BetterMe provides workouts that are accessible for all Progress trackers: Calories and weight, but also steps, hydration, and meal tracking to keep you on your way to reaching your goals

Calories and weight, but also steps, hydration, and meal tracking to keep you on your way to reaching your goals 30-day challenges: To ensure you stay motivated and excited to continue on your wellness journey

To ensure you stay motivated and excited to continue on your wellness journey Expert knowledge: Including a database full of articles and resources written by experts

Including a database full of articles and resources written by experts Optional personalized virtual coaching: Motivation, accountability, and support, your coach is available for you 24/7!

Pros and Cons

Pros

Personalized plans so you receive exactly what you need to reach your goals

Fully body approach to wellness, including diet and exercise, but also mindset, hydration, and habits

Dietary plans to suit a variety of preferences, including keto, paleo, vegetarian, vegan, and pescatarian. People with diabetes will also find a plan to suit their needs.

Short, effective workouts that anyone can do at any fitness level (even if you don’t have equipment!)

Customizable workout routines to increase intensity or slow it down

Progress trackers available all in one convenient location

Virtual coaches to cheer you along and provide support

Accessible workouts for those requiring modified routines

Support for everyone, regardless of fitness level or experience

Easy-to-use app that makes health available right at your fingertips (no experience with technology required)

Easy to fit into your busy schedule (all you need is 10 minutes/day!)

Affordable!

Cons

Suitable for those who are ready to make changes to their routines. If you’re not currently motivated to make any type of change, you might feel discouraged

May require your doctor’s clearance if you are currently under the care of a physician

Must be ready and willing to commit to daily movement in some capacity

How to get started:

So you think the BetterMe: Health Coaching App can help you reach your goals? Let’s chat about how you can get started today.

No cookie-cutter recommendations here. Instead, the BetterMe Health Coaching App understands that we are all different and we all have different needs, goals, and motivations.

That’s why you’ll first need to take a quiz in order for the app to pair you with your ideal plan.

Set your goals

The BetterMe Health Coaching app will also take into account your goals prior to providing you with your plan. This helps ensure that you’re receiving recommendations that make sense for what you wish to accomplish.

Get your free summary

Within minutes, you’ll have your plan in your hands, ready for you to put it into place and start enjoying the benefits. No credit card or complicated intake process is required. Simply click a button and you’re ready to start using the app and putting your plan into action!

Explore the app

See all that BetterMe: Health Coaching has to offer.

A database full of various workout styles, delicious meal plans, and plenty of resources to keep you up-to-date on all the latest health research, you’ll never have to look elsewhere for your health and wellness again. It’s all here for you!

Plus, the app will give you a spot to log all your info, like meals for the day and activity levels.

You can choose to work with a virtual coach or enjoy your plan at your own pace. The choice is yours!

How does BetterMe: Health Coaching work?

BetterMe: Health Coaching isn’t like other traditional health apps. Here’s what they do differently.

Personalized approach

Unlike many other similar apps, BetterMe: Health Coaching does NOT simply focus on a one-size-fits-all approach to health and wellness.

Instead, they empower users to take back control of their health by focusing on a bioindividualized approach to health and wellness. In other words, what works for you might not work for someone else, and vice versa.

With that in mind, each user of this app will receive their own personalized based on their goals and lifestyle.

This includes a meal plan that is tailored to your dietary preferences and workouts that match your goals.

Easy to implement

Health and wellness can sometimes feel confusing and overwhelming, but that’s not the case at BetterMe: Health Coaching.

They provide you with the types of resources that can easily be implemented into your everyday routine.

For instance, if you’re not a master in the kitchen, no worries. All of their meal plan recipes are super easy and quick to make with ingredients you likely already have on hand (or can easily pick up at the grocery store). No stress grocery shopping required.

Also, if you don’t have a gym membership or fancy equipment, don’t worry. They have plenty of no-equipment exercise routines waiting for you.

Balanced approach

You want to feel great, but you also don’t want to lose yourself completely to your new healthy lifestyle.

If that sounds like you, BetterMe: Health Coaching was designed with you in mind!

With this app, you don’t have to give up all your favorite foods, you won’t become a slave to your new workout routine, and you’ll still be able to maintain an active social life.

Yes, yes, and yes!

Habit focused

Sure, you can download another health app that simply tells you to eat less and workout more, but has that ever worked for you before?

Probably not!

And the reason is because those apps don’t focus on habits—the small daily things you can do that help move the needle and get you closer to where you want to be.

With BetterMe Health Coaching, you get the dietary and workout tips you’re used to, but you also get so much more.

You get a lifestyle that will become as natural to you as brushing your teeth. Trust me.

Virtual health coaching

If you find yourself continually trying new routines and fancy fad diets, virtual health coaching was designed with you in mind.

Providing you with all the care, attention, and support you need to make long-lasting changes, BetterMe: Health Coaching puts this level of support right at your fingertips, no matter where you are in the world.

Have a question about your meal? Ask your coach.

Needing a little motivation to get your workout in for the day? Hit up your coach.

Not sure if fasting is right for you? Your coach can help guide you!

You’ve likely never experienced personalized wellness quite like this before.

BetterMe Meal Plan Review

If you’re tired of meal plans that leave you hungry and unsatisfied with your results, it’s time for you to test out the BetterMe: Health Coaching meal plan.

Built to meet your specific needs, this meal plan will help you take your results to the next level (no hunger or stress required).

Simply start by taking the 1-minute quiz that will determine which plan is right for you. The app will calculate this based on your gender, BMI, and body type.

You’ll also be asked questions about your goals, current routines, energy levels, sleep, hydration, and motivation levels.

BetterMe: Health Coaching will even help you get specific about what you actually wantto eat. That’s right, no more munching on broccoli when the taste of broccoli makes you want to gag.

You’re in total control of your meal plan!

Users love the meal plans because they are:

Tailored to your needs

Customizable based on calories and activity levels

Delivered directly to your inbox

Full of foods you actually want to eat

to eat Designed to be easy, with no fuss meals that use ingredients you already have on hand

Balanced so you don’t have to give up all the foods you love

BetterMe: Fasting Review

If you have wanted to explore the benefits of fasting, but you’re not sure where to start, BetterMe: Health Coaching provides guidance that can make fasting as simple as can be.

You’ll just take the one-minute quiz, and you’ll have your fasting plan delivered directly to your inbox.

You’ll be asked questions about your current goals, fitness levels, feeding times, dietary restrictions, activity levels, and even questions about your typical day and routine.

With all this info, BetterMe: Health Coaching will provide you with a fasting plan that makes sense for your goals and your lifestyle. No more making sacrifices or feeling like you’re starving yourself. This fasting plan will change the way you look at fasting.

Users love the fasting plan because:

Not only does it tell you when you can eat, but it also touches on what you should eat to reach your goals

It provides different fasting schedules so you can find a routine that works for you and your lifestyle

It provides recipes for both meals and snacks so your feeding window becomes even simpler

So easy to follow! And totally adjustable depending on what your schedule is looking like

BetterMe Workout Reviews

So you want to start working out, but you don’t have the time or money to invest in a gym membership?

No problem! This is where the BetterMe: Health Coaching App comes into play.

With thousands of workouts to choose from, you can start working out without leaving the comfort of your home.

Simply log on, choose the workout video that best suits your mood, and get your sweat on.

Users love the workouts from BetterMe because:

All workouts are in video format and easy to access

There are endless options based on what style of workout you want to do (stretching, HIIT, yoga, pilates, etc.)

You can simply log onto your app and get started (no gym membership required)

You don’t need any workout equipment to get started

Quick and effective (just 10 minutes/day!)

Accessible to everyone, regardless of current fitness level or previous experience

Modifiable to suit a variety of needs (i.e. wheelchair users and limb loss)

Low-impact routines available for those with sore backs, knees, or joints

Can BetterMe help you lose weight?

The BetterMe: Health Coaching App provides you with a holistic approach to health and wellness. It was designed to help you improve all facets of your life, including your physical health.

In fact, 35% of users lose 5% of their body weight in the first week alone!

Users also find that when they improve their daily habits and follow their meal plans, they are not only able to lose weight, but they are also able to keep it off. This is because the BetterMe: Health Coaching App focuses on lifestyle habits rather than extreme diets.

You learn to make healthy choices, while still getting to live your life to the fullest. No crazy restrictions or rules required.

And the best part? You naturally shed the weight without having to force it.

What are the benefits of BetterMe?

Users love the BetterMe: Health Coaching App because:

It’s an all-in-one app that provides you with all the tools you need to look and feel your best

You have a variety of meal plans to choose from based on your preferences

You can choose what style of workout you want to do based on your mood

You only need 10 minutes/day to get a good workout in

No expensive gym membership or equipment required

Access to hundreds of articles that keep you up-to-date on the latest health and wellness research

Fasting tools provided

Virtual health coaching is available

Personalized to your needs

Focus on both physical AND mental health

Suitable for all ages, genders, and fitness levels

Bottom line: No matter what your health goals are, if you are looking for an app that can cater to your specific needs, the BetterMe: Health Coaching App was designed with you in mind!

Customer Reviews

Curious about what others are saying about the BetterMe: Health Coaching App?

These real-life customer reviews will give you some insight into why users love BetterMe.

“This app is really amazing, I just downloaded and within a week I’ve been able to see changes in my bodysystem with the kind of workout exercises I engaged.

I just wanna keep fit, I’m surely going to recommend this for my sibling and hopefully they get the same results as mine.

On this fitness challenge I’m going to get it done with, let’s go there.”

“This app is absolutely amazing.

There is workouts for everyone, even for people in wheel chairs and older people.

I don’t even have to mention that is has all kind of people showing excuses black, white, plus size, skinny…

And it’s really body positive and makes you feel better about yourself and lose/gain weight/get muscles in healthy way.

It covers everything fasting, diet, workouts, weather tracker, walking…

Recommend for everyone!”

Who Is BetterMe Good For?

The BetterMe: Health Coaching App was intentionally designed to be accessible to anyone who wishes to improve their health!

It focuses on full-body wellness and places an emphasis on accessibility, meaning if you have any sort of health-related goal, BetterMe can help.

More energy, better mood, clearer skin, stronger body—these are just some of the outcomes that users experience with the app.

Plus, there really is something for everyone when it comes to meal plans and exercise routines.

They have meal plans that range from vegetarian and vegan to paleo and keto.

In addition, there’s no one set of workout routines you have to do. Instead, you can pick and choose what works for you. Pilates on Monday. Yoga on Tuesday. And maybe we switch it up with some HIIT sessions the rest of the week.

Whether you have 10 minutes or an hour, BetterMe has workouts that are going to get you the results you crave.

Even older users are able to have results with BetterMe. In fact, 33% of users are above the age of 44.

All of this to say, BetterMe is truly for anyone who wishes to feel better in their skin.

FAQ

Does the BetterMe: Health Coaching app actually work?

The BetterMe: Health Coaching app was designed to give you a personalized experience to help you achieve all your health and wellness goals.

When you stick with the recommendations provided in the app, you absolutely can have the results you crave without having to make any crazy sacrifices or commit to intense routines.

At BetterMe, it’s all about balance.

Is the BetterMe site legit?

Yes, the BetterMe site is legit.

They are a health and wellness company that is committed to getting you the results you crave all in a balanced and holistic manner.

There are no gimmicks or crazy hacks. Instead, this is an app that focuses on helping you feel your best through accountability, support, and a personalized plan.

How much does the BetterMe: Health Coaching app cost?

If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to your traditional gym membership, the BetterMe: Health Coaching App is for you!

This app is extremely affordable, and the best part is, it provides you with the tools you’ll need to feel your best all in one place.

There are no gimmicks or extra hidden costs. Simply download the app and pick the plan that works for you!

Summary

For an all-in-one health and wellness app, you need to check out BetterMe: Health Coaching.

From workouts and meal plans to trackers and virtual coaching, this app provides you with all the tools you need to make real, positive, long-lasting changes in your life.

And the best part is it doesn’t take much to get started.

Simply download and start customizing your plan to your needs and lifestyle.

You can then start implementing the recommendations, following the plan, and getting support from your coach.

Once you’re there, you’re going to be amazed by the results that are possible when you have the support of a team that truly cares about your full-body wellness.