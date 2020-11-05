Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds on Managing His AS Symptoms Amid the Pandemic

A tough time. Dan Reynolds got candid about coping with his autoimmune disease that affects the spine, ankylosing spondylitis (or AS), as he adjusts to the world’s new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic1.

“Getting a diagnosis, which took over a year, was life-changing for me. And it sucks that it took over a year and for a lot of people with AS, they go through all these different doctors and different misdiagnoses,” the Imagine Dragons musician, 33, explained to Us Weekly2. “It’s very common because it’s, like, this hidden disease. My goal is with this campaign is to bring this to the mainstream. The whole point of Monster Pain in the AS, this tongue and cheek campaign, is so that more people are aware of it.”

For more from Reynolds, watch the video above.

