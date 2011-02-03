Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Files for Divorce

Lyssa Chapman is ready for a fresh start.

The daughter of Duane "Dog" Chapman — who appears on A&E's Dog the Bounty Hunter with her family — filed for divorce from Bo Galanti in Hawaii on February 1, Radar Online reports.

Married since February 2009, Lyssa reportedly kicked Galanti, 37, out of their home, though he has not been served papers yet.

What caused the split? According to Lyssa's mother, Beth Chapman, her daughter is "in an abusive relationship and [Galanti has] got to go."

Lyssa and Galanti are parents to daughters Abbie Mae (from one of Lyssa's previous relationships), Serena (from one of Bo's previous relationships) and Madalynn Grace, born August 7, 2009.

