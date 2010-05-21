Get Your Flattest Stomach Ever

We all want to beat the bloat. Just ask Mariah Carey, who was suspected of being pregnant after stepping out in a curve-enhancing dress in April. (Her rep told UsMagazine.com she's not expecting.) Use these tips to get your flattest belly ever.

1. Switch Up Your Workout Routine

"Interval training — alternating between low-intensity and high-intensity exercise — is unmatched for fat burning potential. When you work out at a higher intensity level, you burn actual body fat — not just the calories you've consumed that day," says certified personal trainer Jill Bruyere.

She recommends performing the following run/walk routine three to four times per week to stoke your fat burning engine:

• Warm up with two to three minutes by fast walking or light jogging on the treadmill or outside

• Jog at moderate pace for one minute

• Sprint for one minute

• Slow down to jogging for one minute

• Walk for one minute

• Repeat the cycle until you've completed 20 minutes total. To ensure proper intensity, don't include the warm-up period toward your total workout time.

• Cool down and stretch

Round out your workout with two to three sets of 15 to 20 repetitions of each of these belly-blasting exercises.

• Plank

• Side Plank

• Bridge

• Push-Ups

• Superman

2. K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple, Sweetie)

"A flat stomach is made in the kitchen, not the gym," says Bruyere. Losing belly fat really just requires that you take in fewer calories than you burn. Don't get caught up in following a complicated (or potentially dangerous) diet. Keep it clean, watch your calories, and fill your diet with belly-busting superfoods, including salmon, green tea, broccoli, oats, nuts, soy, blueberries and spinach.

3. Get Adequate Sleep

If you're sleepy, you're less likely to exercise. Plus, insufficient sleep leads to elevated levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which promotes the accumulation of belly fat. Less activity due to fatigue from too little sleep along with excess intake of daily calories and elevated stress-hormone levels may be the main reasons why some poorly-rested women tend to be heavier in the belly.

4. Don't Fear Fat

You'll feel fuller longer and avoid hunger-fueled binges if you incorporate healthy omega-3 fats in your diet. Great sources of omega 3s include oily fish such as wild salmon, as well as halibut, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, range-fed chicken eggs and grass-fed beef.

By Susannah Detlef, the Diet & Fitness editor at MSN, for UsMagazine.com

