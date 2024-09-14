Age is no reason to slow down for I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden, who at 93 says she maintains her trim figure with an active lifestyle.

Speaking to Fox News in an interview posted Saturday, September 14, Eden explained that she’s relied on exercise to look and feel youthful, adjusting her routine as necessary over the years.

“I used to do spinning classes and then do weights with a trainer,” she told the outlet. “When COVID hit, that ended my heavy workouts. Now I have a stationary bicycle and I lift five pounds. I use very lightweight weights, but they’re good for your bones.”

Although she says she misses the spinning classes for their camaraderie and motivation (“I’m not much of a self-starter,” she admits), Eden encourages trying different activities to see what works and feels best.

“I remember when aerobics was all the rage,” she said. “It was good for you. I tried it, but no, it wasn’t for me. But walking? Now that’s another thing. If you can walk briskly, which suits me just fine, that’s good for you. It’s good for your knees and ankles. I find it better than running.”

The classic sitcom star extends her healthy outlook to her dietary choices as well, allowing herself to enjoy her favorite foods as part of a moderate approach.

“I love Italian food. German too. I love schnitzel, especially when you squeeze lemon on it. It’s delicious. And of course, growing up in San Francisco, we had absolutely the best Italian and Chinese food ever,” she related.

“I’m also a sugar eater,” she confessed. “I like sweets. I like key lime pie. My sister brought me one for my birthday. I also like angel food cake. I make my own angel food cake and then put a very sharp, sweet lemon icing on it. And chocolates, of course. I love them. You can’t miss with me really. You want to give me something? Just give me anything sweet.”

Eden credits her upbringing for having such a balanced outlook on diet and fitness, saying her parents taught her well.

“I was lucky to have a mother and father who were conscious of eating well and living,” she said. “My mother’s mantra was ‘moderation of all things.’ That’s how they lived, and that’s how I’ve lived.”

Eden has kept a forward-thinking attitude towards her life throughout the decades, saying that she doesn’t think much about slowing down, preferring a “go and do it” approach instead.

“If you don’t try, you’re not going to be doing anything,” she stated. “That’s not good. I say, just be busy. Be productive. That’s so important… It’s important to me.”