Clean air is an important part of everyday life, and no one knows this better than Doctor Charles Chunhua Huang. As the Chairman and CEO of Innova NanoJet Technologies, Doctor Huang has worked to pioneer clean air across all major industries – including agriculture, personal and public health, housing, transportation, and more. Innova NanoJet Technologies recently held the grand opening of its new product base in Dumbarton, Scotland, where distinguished guests, including representatives from Scotland and the United Kingdom, were present.

What is Innova NanoJet Technologies?

Innova NanoJet Technologies works to pioneer, develop, and commercialize breakthrough platform technologies in supersonic and ultra-fine nano-scale droplet sprays, otherwise known as NanoJet Technologies. Rooted in new developments and innovative applications of sciences and engineering, Innova has developed technology that enables clients to purify their air, all without resorting to chemical or biological means.

“Theoretical and experimental evidence demonstrates that pollutants, bacteria, and viruses in the air can be effectively removed by our NanoJet products using only water without resorting to chemical or biological means,” Innova states.

Innova’s NanoJet technologies and innovative products have created changes in dozens of essential industries within the global economy, including those in medical and healthcare, clean social infrastructures, as well as housing and commercial buildings, among others. According to Innova, NanoJet droplets “attract and immobilize harmful particles, effectively removing them from the air.”

These technologies – which are designed to purify the air of harmful allergens, molds, and even bacteria and viruses – work solely through the use of water. Many of Innova’s products are even maintenance-free and filter-less and are capable of navigating rooms autonomously, without the need for human intervention.

The unveiling of Innova NanoJet Technologies in Dumbarton, Scotland

Doctor Charles Huang, the Chairman and CEO of Innova NanoJet Technologies, delivered a warm speech at the ceremony that took place on July 11, 2024, where he emphasized that they were not only “blessed with good timing,” but a “good place and a good team.” Huang went on to cite the Lunar Calendar’s significance for a smooth pathway forward, and stated that Innova was honored to start their productions in Scotland, “where [he] spent the best years of [his] youth.”

“The new facility represents a significant milestone in our company’s growth and underscores our ongoing commitment to the economic growth and sustainable development of Scotland,” Huang was quoted as saying.

During this event, Innova showcased its pioneering “Clean Air for Life” CDa products, including the CDa Pro (for business applications), the CDa Model-H (for home use), and the robotic CDaBot (for large public indoor spaces). The CDa series has received several prestigious awards, including the “TWICE PICKS Technology Innovation Award” at CES 2024; the No.1 place among “Top 30 Most Innovative Technology Companies at CES 2024”; the “Best Air Purifier in 2024” by Tech Nannouncer; as well as the runner-up title of “Ten Best Technology Brands at CES 2024” by the International Business Times.

In the future, Innova NanoJet envisions its technologies reaching homes, businesses, and public spaces worldwide. The company aims to launch globally from Scotland and establish itself as a competitor to strong traditional purification giants. With its filter-less, chemical-free products, Innova NanoJet is confident that these solutions will significantly improve air quality and public health and set new standards in the industry in the process.

