Jennifer Lawrence is shutting down rumors she’s had plastic surgery.

“I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery,” Lawrence, 33, told Kylie Jenner in a conversation for Interview Magazine on Monday, November 27.

Lawrence continued: “I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.’”

Jenner, 26, who noted that it’s “amazing” what makeup can do, assured Lawrence that it doesn’t look like she’s had any work done. (“Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery,” Lawrence quipped.) The Kardashians star then claimed that she hasn’t had plastic surgery either — only lip fillers.

“I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me,” Jenner revealed. “I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like, ‘How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’ I’m like, ‘What are we talking about?’”

Lawrence, who’s a longtime friend of the Kardashian family, agreed with Jenner that it boils down to the aging process.

“I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30, and I’m like, ‘I grew up, I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.’ Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up,’” Lawrence said.

Aside from debunking plastic surgery rumors, the duo discussed wide ranging topics such as their careers and motherhood. Jenner opened up about starting her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, “from the ground up.”

“It was me and my mom and we never made a makeup line. We didn’t know where to start. We didn’t have anyone helping us. And my mom thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life,” Jenner recalled. “I think we ordered 5,000 of each color; that was the minimum. And she was like, ‘You better be ready, Kylie, because you might have a lot of lip kits in your garage for the rest of your life, so you better love these colors.’”

Jenner’s cosmetic company has generated at least $900 million since it began in November 2015. The website even crashed within one minute of its initial launch.

“And then it broke in two seconds, and that’s when we were like, ‘OK, how do we do this? How do we make these faster and better?’” Jenner said. “We got in my mom’s car and drove all over California and visited all these factories. Finding the best manufacturer was difficult. We were a new company, so growing in front of a lot of people was hard. You don’t have room to make mistakes. But it wasn’t a bad thing. It was so successful and it was the best time of my life.”