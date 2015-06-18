Got it from her mama! Kate Hudson showcased her insane figure and toned booty in a teeny tiny tan bikini while on vacation with her mom Goldie Hawn in Greece on Tuesday, June 16.

The Almost Famous alum and mom of two, 36, shielded her eyes with sunglasses and accessorized with a body chain. An equally stunning-looking Hawn, 69, rocked a blue plunging one-piece.

The mother-daughter duo took time to pose for photos with pals in the water on the small island of Skiathos, seemingly having a blast together.

“When in Greece…@sophielopez,” the Fabletics designer and Pilates devotee captioned an enviable Instagram of herself lounging by a pool, showcasing her toned physique.

When in Greece… ?? ???? @sophielopez A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 16, 2015 at 4:19am PDT

"Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass,” she added along another vacay snap, this time of her posing underneath a perfect rainbow. “It's learning to dance in the rain."

"Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's learning to dance in the rain." A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 17, 2015 at 9:08am PDT

