Kathy Griffin Got “Lipo” to Look Like “Jennifer Aniston”

Kathy Griffin says an obsession with wanting "to be Jennifer Aniston" led her to undergo numerous plastic surgery operations.

And the results weren't always pretty.

In her new memoir Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin, "I have a picture in the book that is so heinous, you can't even believe it," she told CNN's Campbell Brown in an interview Tuesday. "And it's a picture of my botched liposuction that looks like a CSI Crime Scene photo."

Griffin, 48, said she decided to show the shot "because I wanted women to know when you get liposuction, trying to be Jennifer Aniston, this is what it really looks like."

The Emmy-winning Bravo reality star – who got her first nose job at 26 – said she spent years wishing she could change her appearance.

"I was on a television show and thought that I could be thinner and better and happier," said Griffin, who starred on the 90s Brooke Shields sitcom Suddenly Susan. "You know what, when I was a bank teller, I never felt that way. So I was happy to say it's because of being on television."

She said "agents and casting directors" also advised her to get work done. Added Griffin, "And some of it is just me telling myself that I want to be better."

So how does she break that cycle?

Griffin, now 5 feet 3 inches tall and 115 lbs., said she doesn't know.

"Look, I am always going to want to be Jennifer Aniston, maybe more than Jennifer Aniston wants to be Jennifer Aniston," she said.

Is Kathy Griffin ever going to be happy with Kathy Griffin?

Said the comedian, "I'm always happy when I'm making people laugh."

