Kendra Shows How She Hides Her “Potbelly”

Kendra Wilkinson had one key strategy before appearing on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

"I learned how to sit before the show because I have a potbelly going on," she told the host Wednesday night.

The 5-foot-4 reality star — who welcomed son Hank IV last December — was a slim size 2 and 113 pounds before packing on more than 50 pounds while pregnant. Last month, she told Us Weekly she weighed 140 pounds.

Although she has been working out regularly (she lifts weights and runs), Wilkinson — whose series Kendra airs on E! Sundays — said eating healthy remains a challenge.

"A couple days ago I cooked ribs and beans," the 24-year-old told Leno. "I can’t get away from ribs!"

