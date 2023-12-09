Tired of dealing with shaving, waxing, and ingrown hairs and looking for a more permanent solution? It might be time to try laser hair removal. This innovative aesthetic procedure is known for delivering serious results—as long as you go to a provider who knows what they’re doing. And that’s where LaserAway, the nation’s leader in aesthetic dermatology, comes in.

It Matters Where You Go

You can get laser hair removal at any garden-variety “medspa,” but at LaserAway, you’re guaranteed the latest in treatment technology. Plus, your treatment will be performed by an experienced medical professional (they only hire registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician associates!).

Why is this important? Because not all laser hair removal technology is created equal. We’ve all heard horror stories of people getting cut-rate treatments that, at best, are ineffective and, at worst, cause burns and serious skin issues! LaserAway uses dual-action laser technology that works safely and effectively on all skin types, so you can rest assured that you’ll be in good hands.

What Sets LaserAway Apart?

LaserAway has been in business since 2006, making patients feel confident and beautiful at over 120 locations nationwide. Their clinics are overseen by over 20 board-certified dermatologists, and their medical team receives some of the most comprehensive training in the industry.

What we love about them isn’t just the treatment results (and we do love those!). It’s the head-to-toe aesthetic experience! At any LaserAway, you can expect friendly staff, experienced and knowledgeable nurses, and a full menu of aesthetic options, from skin rejuvenation to injectables, body contouring, and more. They also offer an exclusive skincare line developed by dermatologists to enhance their treatment results.

We also love that they are centrally managed. That means your package is good at any LaserAway location across the country, so you can always find an appointment even if you’re traveling or if you live in a busy area.

What Can I Expect From Laser Hair Removal?

As stated above, laser hair removal results can vary based on where you go. But at LaserAway, with the latest technology, here’s what you can expect:

Up to 80% permanent hair reduction after a series of treatments

Softer, smoother skin with fewer ingrown hairs and less irritation

Any hair that is left is softer, thinner, and easier to maintain

Safe and effective for all skin types

It should be noted that laser hair removal is not an immediate solution. LaserAway recommends receiving, on average, six to eight treatments spaced six to eight weeks apart for optimal results. Still not sure? LaserAway has literally performed millions of hair removal treatments—so you can count on them for professionalism and results.

How Do I Start?

LaserAway offers complimentary consultations, where a treatment specialist will answer all your remaining questions and provide you with a customized treatment plan based on your skin goals. They also offer exclusive telehealth services via the LaserAway App, so you can connect directly with a nurse at any time during the process.

After you search for ‘laser hair removal near me,’ you will find the closest LaserAway location and can schedule your virtual appointment. From there, the experts at LaserAway will help you kick off your journey to smooth, hair-free skin!