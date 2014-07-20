Her invite must have gotten lost in the mail! While Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo were tying the knot in Mexico, his ex-girlfriend Nina Agdal was having some fun of her own.

The Danish Sports Illustrated cover girl showed off her stunning physique on Miami Beach on Saturday, July 19 in a barely-there leopard-printed bikini.

The Maroon 5 frontman appeared to be the last thing on Agdal's mind as she got frisky with her new real estate agent boyfriend Reid Heidenry in the ocean, kissing and hugging her man.

Agdal and Levine dated in spring 2013 after he split from Prinsloo. They dated for a few months and were even spotted out together weeks before The Voice coach proposed to Prinsloo in July 2013. He told Agdal about the proposal via text message.

