Plus-size models Diana Sirokai and Callie Thorpe were sick of seeing overly airbrushed photos. So the women asked photographer Karizza to heavily edit their bodies to show just how misleading pictures can be. They then shared the results on their Instagram accounts.

In the retouched photo, Sirokai and Thorpe are slim and completely smooth like plastic dolls. In the unedited one, the friends are just as beautiful but significantly heavier and they have cellulite.

“It’s no wonder women are laden with insecurities. For years we have been subjected to perfect airbrushed and often altered images across the media,” wrote Thorp earlier this month. “I think @dianasirokai and I look perfect just as we are . . . We want to show women that it’s okay to look ‘normal’ to have cellulite, stretch marks and tummies that aren’t flat and toned.”

Famous Plus-Size Models We Love!

Sirokai echoed the sentiment. “Models and celebrities do not even look like themselves,” she wrote. “We live in such a fake world. It’s time to bring real back. Own who you are and slay!”

Between their two Instagram accounts, Sirokai and Thorpe received more than 16,000 likes. “I see so many people editing their photos to this extent on a daily basis though. It’s so bad,” wrote one person. Added another: “I love this so much. Thank you for showing how strong photoshop can be.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!