How's that for self-esteem? Rob Kardashian recently posted several old photos on Instagram from when he was more physically fit, calling himself "fat now" while telling haters to deal with his larger physique.

For Throwback Thursday last week, Kris Jenner's one and only son kicked off his nostalgic update with a snap from his teenage years, before his family's realty show Keeping Up With the Kardashians even debuted in October 2007.

"Throwback Thursday highschool," Rob, 27, wrote alongside one pic of him with a pal. "Me and riles just chill zoning in Daniels kitchen; riles got the chops sideburns going strong and I got the Ronaldo hair cut going strong. W.W.J.D. To the max."

Another pic featured a buff and shirtless Rob, flexing and leaning over to kiss his biceps. "Last throwback of the day," he wrote. "And yes I'm fat now so yall haters can literally suck d–k."

Fans immediately rushed to support the Arthur George sock designer, which he found endearing. "Lol I'm actually laughing at your comments haha," he wrote. "Especially the one two above the in n out and chipotle comment but that in n out and chipotle comment is a mind reader… love you all." (That follower shared a rather explicit comment, while the other fan remarked: "I'm fat too. Who gives a s—. Chipotle and in n out are the f—ing best…..")

Encouraged by his well-wishers, he then shared another shirtless throwback pic before hitting the court to play some ball. "Last throwback of the night before I go play some fat boy ball !! MOTIVATION" he wrote alongside seven basketball emojis. He followed that pic up from an indoor court where he was presumably playing with his league.

Rob recently returned to Instagram after a rather long hiatus. Unlike his famous siblings, he has elected to stay out of the spotlight in the past year as he battles self-esteem issues. Supporting him the most during this time has been big sister Khloe Kardashian, with whom Rob now lives in her Calabasas, Calif. home.

