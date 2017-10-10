Russell Crowe is no stranger to dropping and adding weight for movies — and his latest film role is no different.

The Australian actor, 53, who stars as a Baptist pastor alongside Nicole Kidman in the upcoming film adaptation of Boy Erased: A Memoir, was spotted on set with a thicker appearance on Tuesday, October 10, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Earlier this year, the Robin Hood actor was body-shamed after being photographed looking a little bigger while working out and playing basketball in Sydney.

And when one fan told Crowe that Howard Stern goofed on his weight, the actor responded: “I can bench press young Howard … He cannot say the same.”

In 2016, Crowe packed on the pounds to play the “physical juxtaposition” of Ryan Gosling in The Nice Guys, which he then worked hard to get rid of, dropping 52 pounds in a year to get back to his normal weight.

Crowe was notably in peak physical condition when he starred in 2000’s Gladiator, but multiple roles between then and now have forced the actor to move up and down the scale.

Though he has yet to comment, Crowe was recently named alongside Matt Damon as someone who allegedly helped kill a 2004 story about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault allegations in The New York Times.

When asked about their involvement Damon told Deadline, “My recollection was that it was about a one-minute phone call. Harvey had called me and said, they’re writing a story about Fabrizio [Lombardo, who ran Miramax’s Italian office], who I knew from The Talented Mr. Ripley. … I was never conscripted to do anything. We vouch for each other, all the time, and it didn’t even make her article.”

“If there was ever an event and Harvey was doing this…I would have stopped it,” he added.

Of Crowe’s part, Damon said, “I can only assume it was the same kind of thing. Russell worked over there too and must have known Fabrizio in a professional capacity because he was running Miramax Italy. He must have done a movie for Harvey around that time and must have a similar kind of conversation with [reporter Sharon Waxman]. Because nothing he said made it into that article, either. It was just a mention of our names.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!