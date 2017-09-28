A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Hot mama! Serena Williams flaunted her fit physique less than one month after giving birth.

The tennis superstar, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday, September 28, to show off her toned body. Posing in front of a mirror, Williams — wearing black short-shorts and a tight-fitting top — posed with one hand on her hip.

“I love how u just had her and you’ve already lost the baby weight! GOAT!!!” actor Colton Haynes wrote in the comments. Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks also showed her support for the tennis star, writing, “Aye!!”

Cutest Celebrity Baby Announcements

Williams welcomed her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with fiancé Alexis Ohanian on September 1. The Grand Slam champ accidentally revealed her pregnancy on Snapchat in April when she “pressed the wrong button” and posted a photo of her baby bump 20 weeks into her pregnancy. Williams later posed nude for the cover of Vanity Fair in August, fully embracing her athletic physique and pregnancy curves.

Williams also penned a heartfelt letter to her own mother shortly after giving birth, thanking her for being “so classy” and “the role model [she] needed to endure all the hardships” that she now considers joyful challenges. “I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same and have the same fortitude you have had,” she wrote. “Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I’m not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!