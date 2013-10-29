Body of lies, indeed. Tori Spelling's new memoir, Spelling It Like It Is, is chock full of juicy revelations about the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star's life in the spotlight. Among them? The fact that Spelling, 40, lied to Us Weekly about how she lost 45 pounds after the dramatic birth of her son Finn in August 2012.

The mom of four told Us in April 2013 that she had dropped the weight through a combination of low-impact cardio and a "healthy" diet of fish, veggies, soups, and "sensible" snacks like rice cakes, edamame, hummus, and avocado. However, in Spelling It Like It Is, she confesses that she actually lost it by basically starving herself.

"I really don't exercise much, period," she writes. "So I took off my weight the old-fashioned way. I like to call it the Just Keep Your F–king Mouth Shut and Eat Air diet. It's all the rage."

Spelling says she lied because she thought the truth wouldn't go over well with her fans. "My publicist had given me clear instructions about what to say about my weight loss," she explains in her book. "Women didn't want to know that I had lost weight through dieting, not exercising. I didn't want to be the a–hole who didn't work for it. So I said that I swam. It was sort of a bad choice. I can't do much more than a doggy paddle."

In fact, the star — who posed in a bikini in Us Weekly's April 29 issue — told Us she had taken up swimming on her physician's recommendation. "My doctor suggested I try swimming. It's good for the whole body and low-impact since you're weightless," she explained at the time. "So I started doing that in our pool in January. I don't count laps. I'll swim until I'm sore or play Marco Polo with the kids instead."

Asked whether she was also using an "extreme" diet to lose weight, Spelling replied: "We call ourselves the foodie family — we love food! Dean [McDermott] is a cook, so even after my pregnancy, he would try new recipes and we'd have these fabulous gourmet meals. That was a hard thing to break."

"At one point I had to say to him, 'Please, you have to start cooking me steamed vegetables until I can get back on track!'" she added of her husband. "I stopped eating simple carbs, sugar, and sauces. And I mostly stopped drinking wine. I also eat a lot of sushi."

"There's no magic pill," she told Us, "but I have never once counted calories. I'm a big believer in eating healthy."

