Tori Spelling joked about the possibility of getting another boob job.

“I think these [breasts] aren’t the ones either,” Spelling, 51, said during the Saturday, June 22, episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast while answering a fan question about whether she got her “boobs done in a van down by the river,” a reference to the Chris Farley’s Saturday Night Live sketch. “Third time will be the charm.”

Spelling added, “So anyway, I have no comment on that … I think they’re OK. My whole intention of getting them redone was to go smaller because — looking back to the ‘90s — I [think now that] I liked my boobs. I wish I had just kept them. Like, they’re really great.”

The actress said that she “just wanted to make them fuller” at the time, recalling that she had a “bad boyfriend ” who arranged the procedure.

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Family Album Through the Years Look through Tori Spelling’s life in photos, from being Aaron Spelling’s daughter to starting her very own family — see the pics

“It was his friend’s girlfriend and she was a stripper and she had her boobs done,” Spelling explained. “So she’s like, ‘Oh, you have to go to this place.’ And I was so scared to tell anybody that. I was like, ‘OK.’ And so I went to this doctor and I was in a strip mall. I’m not kidding. I can’t make this up.”

Spelling, who was only 19 years old at the time, noted that the procedure took place in an “outpatient surgery center in a strip mall.”

“I was like, ‘Uh, this isn’t Beverly Hills. What’s happening?’ I was confused and now I know, hey, you can get everything done in a strip mall,” she quipped. “I was concerned, but of course I didn’t say anything, and I got them done and then they took me home.”

Tori remembered feeling “scared” to tell her parents, late TV producer Aaron Spelling and Candy Spelling, who wouldn’t have approved of the operation.

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Ups and Downs Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been making headlines since their scandalous start. When the pair met in 2005, McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares son Jack, and Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian. “It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a […]

“My mom [eventually] had to come over and take care of me because, at the time, I was best friends with Alicia Silverstone and Carmen Electra, and they were taking care of me,” Tori continued. “I can’t even make this stuff up, you guys.”

Tori has proven she’s a fan of self-improvement in the untraditional sense. Last month, she took all five of kids to watch her stomach get pierced for Mother’s Day.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum — who shares Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Fin, 11, and Beau, 7, with estranged husband Dean McDermott — said during the May 18 episode of “misSpelling” that she’s “really proud” of her stomach.

“You know, it’s gone in and out five times and it’s good,” she said. “And I feel like, you know, my thing back in the day, like full circle, was my belly. I always showed off my belly because that was one of my favorite parts of me. And now I do it again and people are like, ‘Stop dressing like a teenager.’”