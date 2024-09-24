If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’ve probably noticed that there are a ton of THC gummies available for purchase online.

While this is a huge leap for the progression of the cannabis industry, it’s scary to know that some of these gummies can be purchased legally, while others cannot.

Customer confusion is at an all time high, so this guide was created in order to reveal which gummies are legal, and why.

By the time you finish reading this you’ll be a confident buyer and you’ll know exactly what type of gummies to buy, so you can avoid legal risk and purchase an effective, reliable and safe product.

The Difference Between Hemp-Derived and Marijuana-Derived THC

When it comes to understanding the legality of THC gummies, it’s incredibly important to address the difference between hemp and marijuana. These terms are often conflated, along with “cannabis”.

Let’s dig into the differences in easy to understand language.

Hemp vs. Marijuana: What is the Difference?

Both hemp and marijuana are varieties of the same plant, cannabis. Think of them like lemons and limes, they’re from the same family but they are different in their chemical structure and appearance. You can extract THC or CBD from either plant, but the former is legal while the latter is not.

Hemp:

Uses: Primarily cultivated for industrial uses with a wide range of applications, such as: textiles, fabrics, paper, biofuel and food products.

Primarily cultivated for industrial uses with a wide range of applications, such as: textiles, fabrics, paper, biofuel and food products. Appearance: Taller and more slim, with longer and thinner leaves.

Taller and more slim, with longer and thinner leaves. THC Volume: By definition, hemp plants contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight.

Marijuana:

Uses: Primarily cultivated for drug or medicinal uses with a wide range of applications, such as: psychedelic experiences, stress relief, pain relief and spiritual enhancement.

: Primarily cultivated for drug or medicinal uses with a wide range of applications, such as: psychedelic experiences, stress relief, pain relief and spiritual enhancement. Appearance: Shorter and fatter, with sparkly “buds” that are called trichomes.

Shorter and fatter, with sparkly “buds” that are called trichomes. THC Volume: By definition, marijuana plants contain more than 0.3% THC by dry weight.

Even with these differences, THC can be extracted from either plant, and the extracted THC is chemically identical in both marijuana and hemp.

So, for all you purists out there who claim that THC gummies from marijuana are “better” than THC gummies from hemp, unfortunately you’re mistaken. They’re identical and produce the exact same psychedelic effects.

The key difference lies in the legality of the finished goods.

If the gummies are made from hemp-derived THC and contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, then they are federally legal per the 2018 Farm Bill.

If the gummies are made from marijuana-derived THC and contain more than 0.3% THC by dry weight, they are a schedule 1 narcotic and federally illegal per the Controlled Substance Act.

Marijuana-derived gummies cannot be purchased online and can only be purchased at dispensaries in states where it’s medically or recreationally legal.

The 2018 Farm Bill was a key legal milestone that allowed the tsunami of hemp-derived THC gummies to hit the market. Its original intent was to galvanize the hemp industry, to allow farmers to plant more crops and spark industries from the use cases listed above (textiles, fabrics, etc.) But this bill also opened the door for the production and sale of hemp-derived THC gummies.

At the end of the day, if you’re looking to purchase THC gummies online and have the product be shipped across state lines, it’s imperative that you choose a hemp-derived product with less than 0.3% THC.

