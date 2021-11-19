Hayley Hubbard

The “Meaning Full Living” podcast host, who is married to Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, got her breast implants removed in February 2021. A month later, she opened up about her decision, saying in an Instagram Story that she was nervous about possible breast implant illness because hers were a “gummy bear silicone” material. “I don’t know that I was feeling badly; I’ve been pregnant for three years, so it could’ve been a number of things,” she explained. “But, just the anxiety of having them in my body was not worth it, and I just kind of wanted a more natural look.”