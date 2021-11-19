Tori Spelling

“After needing to for many years I’m finally addressing my expired and recalled implants,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote alongside a photo of plastic boobs in a jar at her doctor’s office via her Instagram Story in November 2021. “Thanks for squeezing me in @drjplasticsurgery. Great consult! I adore you already …”

One month prior, Spelling had discussed her plans after revealing that her implants had “expired.”

“See, no one told me when I got mine done that, in 10 years, you would have to get them redone,” she said during an episode of the “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” in October 2021.