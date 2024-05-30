Chad Michael Murray Shirtless Through the Years

There’s only one Chad Michael Murray.

The actor has taken on many different roles over the years, from the quiet but confident basketball star Lucas Scott (One Tree Hill) to cocky Chilton student Tristan Dugray (Gilmore Girls) to new age health guru Edgar Evernever (Riverdale). However, if there’s one thing you can always count on Murray to deliver, it’s glimpses of his chiseled abs.

Murray gave some insight into how he maintains his toned physique during an October 2020 interview with British GQ.

“I’m not a foodie, so that helps. I eat out of necessity, not out of desire. I bring my own food to work – have done for the last ten to 15 years,” he said. “I live on the same thing every single day: nuts, coffee, Kind bars. I bring tuna to work every day for lunch with some Wheat Thins — American Wheat Thins.”

Whatever Murray’s process is, it’s clearly working. Keep scrolling to see some of his steamiest shirtless moments over the years.